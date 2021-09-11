Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $406.87 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.81 billion and $691.37 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $406.87 or 0.00896183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00065211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00127985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.54 or 0.00184009 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,325.38 or 0.99834136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.67 or 0.07118110 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.09 or 0.00863631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,909,558 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

