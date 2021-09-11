Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Wynn Resorts and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Resorts -51.94% N/A -10.44% Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wynn Resorts and Membership Collective Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Resorts 1 7 7 0 2.40 Membership Collective Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.26%. Membership Collective Group has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.16%. Given Wynn Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wynn Resorts is more favorable than Membership Collective Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wynn Resorts and Membership Collective Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Resorts $2.10 billion 5.60 -$2.07 billion ($19.18) -5.29 Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Membership Collective Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wynn Resorts.

Summary

Wynn Resorts beats Membership Collective Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

