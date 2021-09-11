XMON One Day Volume Reaches $58,444.00 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One XMON coin can now be bought for about $1,649.07 or 0.03643920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XMON has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a market cap of $2.47 million and $58,444.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00069416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00128576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.00181974 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,162.23 or 0.99794252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.50 or 0.07127334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.14 or 0.00862076 BTC.

About XMON

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.