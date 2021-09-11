Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Consumer Portfolio Services posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.67%.

CPSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.58. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 15.86 and a quick ratio of 15.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

