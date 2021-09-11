Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will post $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.28. J & J Snack Foods reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 248.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on JJSF. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after buying an additional 32,840 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,334 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after acquiring an additional 99,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

JJSF stock opened at $160.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $124.90 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 227.93%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.