Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $617.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to post $617.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $627.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $608.00 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $583.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%.

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,083,000 after purchasing an additional 411,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,341 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,329,000 after purchasing an additional 779,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,146,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB opened at $53.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

