Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to post $39.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.15 million and the lowest is $39.30 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $36.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $156.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.00 million to $157.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $167.21 million, with estimates ranging from $164.10 million to $170.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%.

LMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $758,944.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 102,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $64.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

