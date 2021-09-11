Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Post -$1.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.05). Wynn Resorts reported earnings per share of ($7.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($5.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.94) to ($4.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.54. 2,170,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,552. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

