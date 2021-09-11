Zacks: Analysts Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $800.12 million, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 48,415 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.