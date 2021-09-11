Zacks: Analysts Expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.88. Etsy reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. Etsy’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $113,345.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,049.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $217.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.91. Etsy has a 1-year low of $104.30 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

