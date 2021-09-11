Zacks: Analysts Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to post sales of $188.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.50 million to $192.80 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $205.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $787.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.10 million to $799.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $902.80 million, with estimates ranging from $890.70 million to $919.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 326,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,305. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

