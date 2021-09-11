Zacks: Analysts Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.70 Million

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to post sales of $188.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.50 million to $192.80 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $205.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $787.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.10 million to $799.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $902.80 million, with estimates ranging from $890.70 million to $919.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 326,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,305. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.