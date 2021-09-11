Zacks: Analysts Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings. GMS posted sales of $812.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of GMS stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $47.36. 249,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. GMS has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.09.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 113,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 279,761 shares of company stock valued at $13,379,692 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 106,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GMS by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of GMS by 13.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after acquiring an additional 46,984 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

