Zacks: Analysts Expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). INmune Bio reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INMB shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

INmune Bio stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.40. 373,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,120. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $381.82 million, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 14.74 and a quick ratio of 14.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86.

In related news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 5,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $113,092.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,535,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,736,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,539. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 1,223.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

