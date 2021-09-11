Zacks: Analysts Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.83. 102,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,463. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.32.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

