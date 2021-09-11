Zacks: Analysts Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Oncternal Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 541.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 778,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 402,006 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

ONCT opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.74. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

