Zacks: Analysts Expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Post $1.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.18. Xcel Energy reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

XEL stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,698. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.92. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

