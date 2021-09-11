Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $254.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will post sales of $254.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.10 million and the lowest is $248.41 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $204.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.91.

TECH traded up $8.62 on Wednesday, reaching $516.79. The company had a trading volume of 223,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,373. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.45. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $521.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,926 shares of company stock worth $33,816,701. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $29,485,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,089 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth about $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

