Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE:CDR traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.93. 318,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,958. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $259.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In other news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,099.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 57,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $769,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.