Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to announce sales of $27.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.90 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $1.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,458.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year sales of $110.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.20 million to $161.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $424.13 million, with estimates ranging from $269.10 million to $504.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 469.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,026,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,178,000 after purchasing an additional 187,800 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,420,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 53.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 23.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after buying an additional 467,508 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OSW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. 267,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

