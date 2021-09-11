Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $5.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%.

Separately, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.18. 262,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,416. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Silgan has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $44.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.