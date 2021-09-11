Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to post sales of $206.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. The Macerich reported sales of $185.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year sales of $816.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $787.07 million to $839.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $862.50 million, with estimates ranging from $821.51 million to $908.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.12.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 239,662 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 14.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 10.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAC stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

