Zacks: Brokerages Expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. Check-Cap reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHEK. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Check-Cap in the first quarter worth $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap in the first quarter worth $560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap in the second quarter worth $630,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap in the second quarter worth $3,346,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap in the first quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 532,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,867,408. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

