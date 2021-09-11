Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ChemoCentryx reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. ChemoCentryx’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth $123,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

