Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to report sales of $254.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $261.69 million and the lowest is $247.97 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $205.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $997.39 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on GDEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,806,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDEN traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,467. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 2.90.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.