Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 35,865 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 515.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,364,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,143,030 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRKR remained flat at $$1.89 on Friday. 160,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,324. The stock has a market cap of $157.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. Marker Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

