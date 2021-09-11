Zacks: Brokerages Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. MediciNova posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MediciNova.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $4.12 on Friday. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MediciNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MediciNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

