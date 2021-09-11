Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $1.08. Spectrum Brands reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $6.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $6.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPB traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.33. The stock had a trading volume of 848,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,141. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $54.52 and a twelve month high of $97.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.31 and its 200 day moving average is $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

