Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) to Sell

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ENQUF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.24 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.27.

ENQUF opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. EnQuest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $559.61 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 3.25.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

