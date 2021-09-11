Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) to Hold

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEINY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of HEINY opened at $52.73 on Thursday. Heineken has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85.

About Heineken

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

