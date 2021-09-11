Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.25.

NYSE TD opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 757,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after buying an additional 51,996 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 146,764 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 148.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 374,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,234,000 after purchasing an additional 223,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

