Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) to Hold

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Holding Inc. is a financial services company. It is focused on providing technology-enabled and services-oriented solutions to distributors and reinsurers of annuity and life insurance products principally in the United States. The company provides an end-to-end solution to manage annuity and life insurance policies which includes product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset liability management services. Midwest Holding Inc. is based in LINCOLN, Neb. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Midwest in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Midwest from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ MDWT opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.80 million and a PE ratio of -8.46. Midwest has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $126.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Midwest during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Midwest by 33,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Midwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Midwest by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Midwest during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

