Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) to “Hold”

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of SUOPY opened at $42.53 on Thursday. Sumco has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $747.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumco will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

