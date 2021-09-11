Zelwin Achieves Market Cap of $303.22 Million (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Zelwin coin can now be bought for $4.19 or 0.00009243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zelwin has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Zelwin has a market cap of $303.22 million and $866,961.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zelwin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00059985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00161964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00043840 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

Zelwin (CRYPTO:ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,321,064 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Buying and Selling Zelwin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zelwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zelwin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.