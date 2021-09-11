ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.89

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.89 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 88338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. On average, research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

