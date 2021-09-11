Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $152.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zimmer Biomet ended the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected figures. Year-over-year growth at CER were extremely robust. Sales improved across all operating segments and geographies on strong recovery from the pandemic. Despite some ongoing COVID-19 pressure, the company expects continued improvement in procedure volume recovery through the second half of 2021. Strong margin expansion was another upside. Yet, EMEA sales were down 7.3% compared to the 2019 comparable quarter with continued pressure related to the pandemic being a factor. The company is also concerned about the fact that Asia Pacific business got adversely impacted late in the second quarter by channel inventory contraction in knee and hip categories within China. Leveraged balance sheet is a concern. In the past year, Zimmer Biomet has underperformed its industry.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZBH. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.17.

Shares of ZBH opened at $140.44 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $129.15 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

