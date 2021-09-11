Zimmer Biomet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 5,586 put options on the company. This is an increase of 635% compared to the average volume of 760 put options.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $140.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,459,000 after purchasing an additional 49,009 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 637,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,978,000 after purchasing an additional 75,243 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.17.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

