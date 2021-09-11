Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $325.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $282.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.67.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $270.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.