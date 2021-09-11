Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.77 million.Zscaler also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.52-0.56 EPS.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Shares of ZS opened at $270.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.01. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $1,731,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,134,456.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $2,122,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

