-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 93,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 104,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 106,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

DFFN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. 2,517,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,003. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.85.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

