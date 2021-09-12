-$0.09 EPS Expected for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.01). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROVR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ ROVR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.65. 366,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,056. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.16% of Rover Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

