-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $159.74 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. Knott David M raised its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

