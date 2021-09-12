$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTZ shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.96.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Utz Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Utz Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

