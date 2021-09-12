-$0.18 EPS Expected for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The ExOne posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The ExOne.

Get The ExOne alerts:

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XONE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XONE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 2nd quarter worth $587,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of The ExOne by 113,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of The ExOne by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The ExOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ExOne stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 332,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,470. The ExOne has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $527.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.29.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The ExOne (XONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.