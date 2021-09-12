$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,619,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,828,000 after buying an additional 434,588 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

