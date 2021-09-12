$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Occidental Petroleum reported earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

OXY stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after buying an additional 1,466,195 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,384,000 after buying an additional 174,933 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,475,000 after buying an additional 294,460 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

