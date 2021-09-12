$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.49. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,478 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,636,000.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

