$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%.

CHCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

CHCT traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,712. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,525,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,049,000 after acquiring an additional 73,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,189,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,439,000 after acquiring an additional 46,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,944,000 after acquiring an additional 112,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 665,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

