$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.16. Dycom Industries posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $69.54. 189,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,119. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

