-$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rallybio’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full year earnings of ($6.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.01) to ($3.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.14) to ($2.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rallybio.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51.

RLYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RLYB traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $11.40. 95,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,242. Rallybio has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rallybio (RLYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.