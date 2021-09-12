$0.82 EPS Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Omega Healthcare Investors also posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. 1,984,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,755 shares of company stock worth $62,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,049,000 after buying an additional 451,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,035,000 after buying an additional 498,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,129,000 after buying an additional 296,123 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,015,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,139,000 after buying an additional 155,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

